LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.

As of 8:57 a.m., PowerOutages.US reported there are currently 75,727 Arkansans left without lights with most of the outages being reported in the northern part of the state.

Van Buren County officials said that hundreds of cars were stranded and fallen trees in the roadways. Some residents in Pope County experienced wrecks due to icy roads from Tuesday’s storm.

There are also some school closings Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said that crews are working to restore service to about 53,000 customers. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Salem and Carroll Electric Cooperative of Berryville suffered the brunt of the outages, officials said.