ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whiskey Myers has announced a stop at the Walmart AMP next year.

The band will be stopping at the AMP on May 11 as part of their “2024 Tour” with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton.

Presales start on Nov. 14. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. Standard ticket prices range from $35 to $99.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.