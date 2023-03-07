During March, Arkansas recognizes the month as School Breakfast Month which is an important part of student health in the education system.

Breakfast Program Director Vivian Nicholson and Out of School Program Director Jasmine Zandi with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance joined Arkansas Today to talk about the School Breakfast Month Challenge.

Nicholson said that the challenge has three categories: most innovative breakfast promotion, most popular or creative breakfast food and largest breakfast participation increase from February to March.

Schools in Arkansas that choose to participate in the challenge will have a shot at prizes that range from $500-1500.

Zandi explained that national studies have proved that students who have access to breakfast are more attentive, engaged in class and receive higher grades.

For more information on the importance of School Breakfast Month and the challenge, visit ARHungerAlliance.org.