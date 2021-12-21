West Memphis police chief resigns after 6 months

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope will resign from his position after six months on the job.

In a release from the West Memphis Police Department, Pope stated his resignation will be effective December 24.

Pope was just hired as chief of the department back in June this year after former Police Chief Eddie West announced his retirement.

The city did not comment on the matter. Pope said his resignation is due to “other endeavors and goals” that are leading him in another direction.

“In part, I enjoyed serving Mayor McClendon and the citizens of this great City. It has truly been an honor serving as Chief for the first time that I have served. At this time in my life, I have other endeavors and goals that are pointing me in a different direction. Thank you for your leadership and support. Best wishes to the City of West Memphis, Arkansas,” his resignation letter stated.