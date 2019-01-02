West Memphis' New Mayor is Ready to Take on Crime & Blight in His City Video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WATN) - For the first time in 20 years, it's the first full day for a new mayor in the city of West Memphis, Arkansas. 40-year-old Marco McClendon is the youngest mayor in the city's history, and replaces the retired former Mayor Bill Johnson.

Mayor McClendon's first day was nonstop, juggling many things from budget meetings to a broken water main across town.

He told Local 24 News he's ready to get started, to clean up the city's image, bring in new jobs, and make neighborhoods safer.

For McClendon, the job is more than a political post. It's a personal passion.

"I was born and raised here, the same streets I want to revitalize are the streets I grew up on,” says Mayor McClendon.

That challenge began on his first full day on the job, as the longtime city council member implements his agenda; everything from tackling blighted areas to cutting down West Memphis' crime rate.

"Statistics show a cleaner community is a safer community and I think the communities leading the charge, it gives people living in those communities pride that we care, he says. “Through the state AFA program, we can start to rebuild, affordable homes, allowing people in those neighborhoods to be homeowners."

Mayor McClendon is ready to work with the new West Memphis Police Chief Eddie West, directly engaging in crime-riddled neighborhoods to restore trust. In doing that, his goal is to cut this community's homicide total in half in 2019.

"The police department cannot fight the crime alone. The community has to engage them and be involved,” says Mayor McClendon. "I'm about saving lives, we had 14 murders in a small city, I plan on trying to cut that half this next year."

McClendon said the first step in cutting down crime in West Memphis is restoring trust between officers and neighbors by engaging conversation.

"I know a lot of those young men's moms, dads, and I want to reach out to them and say, ‘I was in school. We didn't use to do this. How can you help me make sure we take care of some of these issues?’" he says.

For those in West Memphis, the new mayor offers a new chapter, a new approach, and new hope.

“He's such a good young man. He's a very respectful, responsible man and he cares about this city,” says Ruby Robinson. "He's worked hard to get this job, he's earned it."

"They need to change a lot of things, nothing for the kids, nothing, it's just nothing. It's just someplace to live,” says Kathleen Long. "West Memphis doesn't have anything to offer, nothing to do, no movie theaters, no nothing, you know, so I think it's needs big changes."

Mayor McClendon said he plans to unveil more details soon about his first big-ticket agenda item; a proposal for the city to build two new fire stations.