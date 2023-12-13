With the holidays approaching, it’s crucial to remember how our festivities can impact our environment. From the surge in waste to increased litter, the holidays can strain our efforts for a cleaner state.

Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager at Keep Arkansas Beautiful, joined Arkansas Today with ways to reduce waste and help maintain holiday cheer with a litter-free Arkansas.

Taylor said that waste jumps 25% per household during the holidays and wrapping paper amounts to 2.3 million pounds of the waste.

During the holidays, Taylor suggested to use paper for gift bags and coffee filters for tissue paper and creative keepsakes.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission’s mission is to prevent littering and promoting recycling throughout the state.