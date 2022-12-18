Benton County Detective Paul Newell died Dec. 17. First responders are holding a procession Dec. 18 to to escort his body to the State Crime Lab.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A procession was held at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18 for a Benton County detective who was killed during the Wreath Across America escort.

First responders will gather at the Benton County Coroner’s Office in Bentonville to take Detective Paul Newell, 51 of Gravette, to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the public is welcomed to line the streets along the procession to pay their respects.

Detective Newell had served for 24 years starting his career in the detention division with the Sheriff’s Office.