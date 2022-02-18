FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – A northwest Arkansas county is praising the doctor at its jail being sued by inmates who say they were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The Washington County Quorum Court on Thursday night passed a nonbinding resolution praising Dr. Robert Karas for his work treating inmates with COVID-19 at the county jail.

Four inmates sued Karas and Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder last month. They say they weren’t told they were given ivermectin.

Health officials have warned against the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Attorneys for Karas and the jail have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit.