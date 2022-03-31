WARREN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Warren School District, students and faculty are switching to Alternative Methods of Instruction, AMI, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, and continue until further notice.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Warren High School in Warren, Ark. was reportedly on fire at approximately 6 PM.

Firefighters from the Warren Fire Department responded to a major fire that started on the north end of the Warren High School building Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed the fire originated near or in the auxiliary gym at the high school.

Equipped with gear, including masks and oxygen tanks, firemen surrounded the building’s north, east and west sides. Firemen used the ladder truck to reach above the fire from the east side, while firemen on the ground level used hoses to contain the orange flames stretching from north to west.

The fire appeared to be mostly contained around 8 p.m., with the help of heavy rainfall and the firefighter’s efforts.

No information is available as to what started the fire, but we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

The Warren School District is actively working to provide its high school students with on-site learning in the near future.

Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish released the following statement to all students and staff on Thursday evening: