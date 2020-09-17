Walmart surprises Hope Academy with school supplies

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is also doing its part to make sure students have what they need for school during the pandemic.

Hope Academy opened its doors last month for the start of the 2020 school year.

The school, a first-of-its-kind charter school for children who have experienced significant childhood trauma, is an expansion of the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter campus.

Walmart surprised the academy with school supplies for its students and Principal Jake Gibbs said it is important for his students to understand that people in the community want them to succeed in the classroom.

“We want them to know that they have something to contribute. And when I’m able to go in and say hey look what these donations, these individuals donations, these corporate donations those happen because a community works together and we care about one another,” he said.

Hope Academy currently has 40 students, kindergarten through 3rd grade.

