LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are a lot of factors to consider when looking for a place to retire, and if you happen to find Arkansas as one of your options, a newly-released study might persuade you to reconsider.

In the study, WalletHub compared all 50 states on a 100-point scale, using factors important to retirees including quality of life, health care and affordability. Arkansas fell among one of the worst states to retire in, receiving an overall ranking of 43.

The lowest major score Arkansas saw was in quality of life, where the state ranked 48th. Two metrics that affected this ranking were museums per capita and theaters per capita, where Arkansas ranked as one of the worst states.

Having access to affordable health care is another factor that many adults consider when retiring, and Arkansas ranked 43rd in health care.

One way to increase life expectancy is to have access to health care during the retirement stages of life. The study shows that life expectancy is one of the top factors in choosing a retirement state, but that Arkansas ranks among the states with the lowest life expectancy. Hawaii and California are the top states with the highest life expectancy.

On a positive note, Arkansas received a higher score in terms of affordability in the study, with the Natural State ranking 16th. A noticeable factor to consider in the study is that southern states tend to be more affordable than any other state.

Overall, the study shows that even though Arkansas may be one of the most affordable states to retire in, that factor alone does not make the state one of the best states to consider living out your retirement days.

To view the full report on the best states to retire in 2022, visit WalletHub.com.