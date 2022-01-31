LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Valentine’s Day approaches, many people may be on the search to enjoy that day with their significant other, however, according to a study from WalletHub, Arkansas is one of the worst states for singles.

Being in the right place at the right time is an important factor when it comes to dating and finding your person, including being in the right state.

In the study, WalletHub compared all 50 states to determine the best and worst states for singles looking for love. Arkansas fell among one of the worst states, receiving an overall ranking of 49, just one ranking above West Virginia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have had to adjust to a new normal, especially in the dating scene. Whether it be through zoom dates or getting to know each other through dating apps, being on lockdown heavily impacted how we date.

Relying on technology for dating opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic is one thing Arkansans may have struggled with. According to WalletHub, Arkansas was among the states with the fewest online and mobile dating and opportunities.

One of the factors that was compared in the study was romance and fun, where the state received a low ranking of 46. A metric that affected this ranking was the crime rate, where the state fell among one of the states with the highest rate.

Being the birth state of President Bill Clinton, the home to a diamond producing mine and known for the many lakes and rivers- these are all reasons to why Arkansas is a great state to visit. However, if you are looking to find a romantic partner, the study suggests many other states for greater odds of finding love.

To view the full report on best & worst states for singles, visit WalletHub.com.