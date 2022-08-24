WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.

Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the pilot has been identified as Tom Cox of Waldron, Arkansas.

According to a Facebook post from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crash happened at the Wichita Valley Airport just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, and involved a small single-engine plane.

Photo courtesy Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office

Officials with the WCSO said Cox drove to the airport from Arkansas to purchase the plane and was the pilot and sole occupant during the crash. Authorities said Cox was pinned in the plane when it went off the runway, flipped, and caught on fire.

The Iowa Park Police Department, Iowa Park Fire Department, Sheppard Fire, Wichita West Fire, and Department of Public Safety were also on scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.