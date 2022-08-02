LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Additional Arkansas counties are now able to apply for federal aid due to drought.
Twenty Arkansas counties have been added to the USDA Arkansas drought disaster declaration Aug. 1, adding to the 12 counties named in the in July 29 declaration.
As was the case with the July 29 announcement, this is a contiguous disaster declaration. In a contiguous declaration, primary counties are declared, and any counties with a shared border, including counties in other states, can apply for the same aid as the primary counties.
The disaster declaration allows the USDA to consider Farm Service Agency emergency loans to the counties impacted. Farmers have eight months to apply for the loans, which are made based upon drought impact and ability to repay.
The primary counties in the Aug. 1 announcement:
- Benton
- Boone
- Carroll
- Clay
- Cleburne
- Conway
- Faulkner
- Independence
- Izard
- Johnson
- Lawrence
- Madison
- Marion
- Newton
- Polk
- Pope
- Searcy
- Stone
- Van Buren
- Washington
Contiguous Arkansas counties:
- Baxter
- Craighead
- Crawford
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Howard
- Jackson
- Logan
- Lonoke
- Montgomery
- Perry
- Pike
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Scott
- Sevier
- Sharp
- White
- Yell
The four primary counties in the July 29 declaration:
- Baxter
- Fulton
- Randolph
- Sharp
Contiguous Arkansas counties
- Clay
- Greene
- Independence
- Izard
- Lawrence
- Marion
- Searcy
- Stone
Additional information, including counties outside Arkansas affected by these declarations, may be found on the USDA website.