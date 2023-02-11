ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to preserve and remove a historic town underneath Beaver Lake.

Starting Feb. 20, crews will begin removing parts of Monte Ne in Rogers.

The plan is to remove the Oklahoma Row section of the old resort before starting on the Oklahoma Tower.

The corps says the area has become a health and safety hazard over the past few years. It plans to meet with local museums to decide on what to do with the structures.

Monte Ne was a resort town founded by William H. “Coin” Harvey in 1900, according to the USACE. The property became USACE’s after the White River was dammed to create Beaver Lake in the mid-1960s, leaving much of the resort and original town of Monte Ne underneath the lake.