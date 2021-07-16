UPDATE: I-40 bridge to Memphis continues phase 3 repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn – Contractors are seeing continued progress on phase 3 repairs of the I-40 bridge into Memphis.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the first plates arrived on site Thursday with construction crews already installing them Friday. Design plans for the remaining 10 plates are being finalized for fabrication.

Officials say that prep work continues as workers are cutting access holes for the additional plates and building the platform, which should be complete by Sunday.

All interstate traffic in the Memphis area continues to divert to I-55.

TDOT officials are still hoping to have the 1-40 bridge opened by the end of the month.

