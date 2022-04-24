FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to the Fort Smith Police Department, the man has been identified, located, and is set to be interviewed.

Jason Egardo Mayorga, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

Police are still looking for the suspect involved in the hit-and-run that caused life-threatening injuries to a motorcyclist that remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

That suspect was reported to be driving a light-colored 2000s Cadillac. If anyone has information regarding that incident, call 911 or call 479-709-5000.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a man they believe sped away from a stop while dragging an officer from his car on April 24.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 a.m., officers were investigating a serious injury hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle at 5000 Kelley Highway when a black Volkswagen passenger car ignored traffic barricades and drove into the scene of the investigation.

Police say officers stopped the car and began talking to the man driving the car who was driving alone.

The man showed signs of impairment, according to police.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

Police say when asked to turn off the engine, he sped away dragging officer Ashley Breedlove in the process.

The tweet says Breedlove sustained a minor injury to her hip, torn clothing, and a more serious injury to her hand.

Police are asking for any information that can help identify the man. They ask the public to call 911 or call 479-709-5000.

A video of the incident as well as photos of the man can be found on the department’s Twitter page.