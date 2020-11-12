UPDATE: Fayetteville police searching for missing teen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Lexie Clardy, who’s been missing from Fayetteville since Friday, November 6, has been seen in Oklahoma, according to her family.

There is a video of her possibly from the Hop convenience store in Oklahoma. The teen was last seen in Stilwell or in Oklahoma City. The family feels she is in great danger, and that the teen doesn’t understand the level of danger she’s in by hitchhiking.

Clardy was last seen wearing a green and black plain shirt with a black crop top, black pants, and black and white Adidas. She has long blonde hair, 5’3″, 115 pounds, has brown eyes, and is wearing black square glasses.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a post shared by the department on Monday, Lexie Clardy was last seen running down College Avenue in Fayetteville on Friday, November 6, crossing over into the Dickson Street Area.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Clardy’s whereabouts, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

