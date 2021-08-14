University of Arkansas police investigating sexual assault reported on campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that reportedly took place on campus early Saturday morning.

Police said that around 3:00 a.m. a female student reported a man assaulted her on the northwest area of Old Main lawn after he volunteered to walk her to campus.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20’s and around 5′ 9″ with dark complexion and short curly hair, wearing black shoes, black pants and a black short sleeve shirt with pink flowers.

UAPD said in a safety alert to students and staff that, “everyone is advised to stay alert and be cautious and aware of their surroundings.”

Students in need of an escort while on campus can call or text UAPD at (479) 575-2222