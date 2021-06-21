University of Arkansas names Bill Kincaid acting chancellor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt has named Bill Kincaid as acting chancellor of the university for the next few weeks.

Bill Kincaid

Kincaid, who is managing associate general counsel at the university, will serve as acting chancellor for the next few weeks as the university seeks to identify the best person to serve as chancellor for the next academic year.

Former chancellor Joseph Steinmetz resigned on June 17.

Prior to joining the University of Arkansas, Kincaid worked in Washington, D.C. with the U.S. Department of Education and the White House Domestic Policy Council. Earlier in his career, Kincaid served as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard S. Arnold, who at that time was Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, according to the University of Arkansas website.

Kincaid is a board member of the Washington County Historical Society.

A native of Fayetteville, Kincaid is a 1988 honors graduate of Yale University. He obtained his law degree in 1993 from the University of Virginia. He also holds a master’s in public affairs from Princeton University through a joint program.

You can read the full letter to the University of Arkansas community below: