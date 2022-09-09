FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has enrolled a record student body number for the second straight year, topping 30,000 for the fall 2022-23 school year with over 7,000 incoming freshmen.

This is also the highest number of Arkansans enrolled that the university has seen as well with 15,479 coming from the Natural State, a press release stated.

The 11th-day snapshot, required by the Department of Higher Education, indicates overall enrollment is 30,936, an 8.3 percent increase over last year, one of the largest increases in the last decade.

7,099 students will step on to U of A’s campus for the first time, a 17.1 percent increase over 2021-22 and the second consecutive year of single-year growth in the freshman class.

University of Arkansas enrollment is booming. We have record overall enrollment and highest ever new freshman enrollment. I am most proud of the record numbers of Arkansans in the freshman class and in overall enrollment. This continued growth underscores that the U of A is a destination institution attracting students both in Arkansas and from across the country. The freshman class will have the highest incoming GPA in our history; these students are prepared to succeed. This is all good news for our campus and for our state. Charles Robinson, interim chancellor at the U of A

U of A says the preliminary numbers also indicate a significant increase in the number of students from diverse communities, with 7,101 students enrolled overall, the fourth straight record year. A release notes the largest increase was among the Hispanic community, which rose 12.3 percent from a year ago.

Also, the number of transfer students is now at 1,543, and the combined total of graduate and law students is at 4,667.

The numbers that are generated on the 11th day of classes will provide the enrollment “snapshot” required by the Department of Higher Education. Enrollment numbers will continue to change slightly as corrections are made and officially reported in October.