ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new soccer stadium seating more than 5,000 people is planned to be built in the Pinnacle Hills entertainment district and will be the home for two new professional clubs.

The announcement Wednesday from the United Soccer League states that a partnership with USL Arkansas will bring the region’s first professional men’s and women club to northwest Arkansas along with the stadium that is planned to be on the corner of Bellview Road and South 41st Street.

The USL was founded in 2010 and has a Division II sanction from the U.S. Soccer Federation. The USL Super League will kick off for women’s clubs in August of 2024 and plans to receive a Division I sancationing.

USL Stadium Rendering/ODELL Associates, Inc.

The expansion’s goals are to begin play in the USL Championship before the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the men’s team and for the women’s team to play in the USL Super League in the fall season following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Our goal is to build community and be a force for good in our region, leveraging the ‘beautiful game’ as our vessel to leave an enduring positive impact to ultimately make Northwest Arkansas an even greater place to live, work, and play,” co-founders Chris Martinovic and Warren Smith stated.

The stadium and clubs are set to make $50-200 million per year, with the potential to bring hundreds of jobs.

USL Arkansas coming into the region will diversify sports and promise an exciting future for sports fans in the state, the press release also stated.

For more information on the new club, head to USLArkansas.com.