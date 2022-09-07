LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Little Rock had good news after reviewing its enrollment numbers for the current semester.

The university reports a 29% increase in its freshman class for the fall 2022 semester. Also reported was enrollment for transfer students seeing an 8% increase and for graduate students a 5% increase.

UA Little Rock is experiencing its largest percent increase in first-time freshmen and transfer students in over a decade,” Cody Decker, vice chancellor for student affairs and chief data officer said.

The high freshman numbers come despite the overall UA Little Rock enrollment for fall 2022 being down 2.7%, at 8,103 students. Student retention rate and incoming student scores, however, rose for this semester.

“In addition to new student enrollment growth, student success measures continue to rise, with fall-to-fall retention improving from 65% to 75%. UA Little Rock has a highly qualified incoming class of freshmen with an average high school GPA of 3.3 and average ACT score of 22.4,” Decker said.

Decker attributes in the enrollment jump to the university’s focus on affordability.

“We have focused on making sure prospective students are aware of all the opportunities available at UA Little Rock, including the university’s competitive scholarship portfolio,” Decker said. “For example, one option for our incoming freshmen is a half-off tuition scholarship for eligible students. That scholarship supports our mission of making college accessible to Arkansans and was made possible by the generosity of an anonymous donor who gave the university $25 million in 2020.”

The 8% graduate student increase followed an increase in graduate school applications and admissions. Campus housing is also up 11% for this semester.

UA Little Rock is not the only Arkansas university seeing freshmen enrollment increases for fall 2022. Harding University reports a 6.9% increase, while Henderson University saw a 5% increase for the semester.

UA Pine Bluff reported a 12% increase in student retention to 77% for fall 2022.