FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 16 years of fundraising and building, the U.S. Marshals Museum has opened its doors to the public.

The U.S. Marshals Museum tells many individuals’ stories, relaying what it means to wear our nation’s marshal badge in the colonial days, in the western frontier, and the present.

Now, A 55,000 square foot national museum lies on the bank of Arkansas River, where Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said he and others used to play around as kids.

Learning about the U.S. Marshal Service can be entertaining when stories jump right off the pages of history books at the museum.

“You are walking into history,” said Ben Johnson, the CEO and President of the U.S. Marshals Museum. “To be a part of the story, and to really immerse yourself in the eras of the marshals over the last 230 years and you might actually accidentally learn something.”

Johnson said it was mostly Arkansans who fundraised the $48 million to create the immersive exhibits. Proud to show what they accomplished, many in Fort Smith want the entire nation to see how they’re honoring one of the country’s first law enforcement agencies, which you can do by purchasing a $13 ticket.

“It’s important to make sure that people know they still exist,” said Johnson. “They still have a very important role to play and they are out there in our communities across the country and around the world every single day.”

Now, you can walk through not only U.S. Marshal history but also the nation’s past every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.