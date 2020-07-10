U of A leaders discuss late legislator, former University President J. William Fulbright’s controversial past

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A panel of U of A professors discusses the controversial past of late legislator and former University President J. William Fulbright the namesake of the university’s largest school.

The UA Black Student Caucus is petitioning for the removal of Fulbright’s statue on campus.

It’s received more than 4,000 signatures.

Fulbright’s controversial past is no secret, but it’s been recently highlighted as many activists are calling for racial equity and the removal of America’s memorialization of it’s past of slavery.

“Anything that makes students of color feel demeaned or displaced has no place on this college campus but there is the other legacy. The task before us it seems to me is how to repudiate the segregationist legacy and preserve the enlightened internationalist legacy,” Dr. Randall Woods at the UA said.

The panel discussed the former senator’s prestigious impact on the University on Arkansas and the world but also his segregationist past.

