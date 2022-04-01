SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As numerous organizations step up to provide aid to those affected by the tornado that tore through Springdale on Wednesday, Tyson Foods is joining them by donating one million meals.

A press release announced Friday that Tyson is donating more than 250,000 pounds of protein to support the Northwest Arkansas community, which equates to one million meals. This includes storm victims, volunteers, first responders and affected Tyson team members.

Team members impacted by the storms are also encouraged to apply to the company’s “Helping Hands” program that offers financial assistance to employees following a disaster or personal hardship.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage here in our hometown of Springdale and want to do our part to help the people affected,” said John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “We’re working with our local community partners to amplify their support and do our best to help those in need.”

The Jones Center in Springdale and volunteers from nearby Treehouse Pantry, a Tyson Foods Community Pantry Program partner and managed by the Springdale School District, began distributing donated food products and hot meals shortly after storms passed, the release said.

Team members are also leading a product drive to donate school supplies and non-perishable food to local families in the Springdale School District who have been displaced by the storms. The company is also collaborating with other non-profit organizations including Feed The 479, Hope Distributors, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and the Springdale Church of God to distribute protein to the community.

“Tyson Foods has been a longtime supporter of the district and we appreciate its efforts to meet the needs of our students and families who have been impacted by this storm,” said Dr. Jared Cleveland, Superintendent of Springdale Schools. “Tyson helped establish the Treehouse Pantry as a resource for our district and through the company’s volunteer efforts and protein donations, the pantry is also serving as a key part of our disaster response.”

Tyson volunteers will also assist with clean-up efforts in Springdale. They will be at Treehouse Pantry again today.