Two teens killed in collision in Cleveland County, man injured

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Two teenagers have died after a head-on collision early Saturday morning in Cleveland County, according to Arkansas State Police.

18-year-old Kaylynn Jade Hartley of White Hall and 18-year-old Hunter Allan Thompson of Rison died as a result of the wreck.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured.

It happened shortly before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 63, about two miles south of Woodlawn High School.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Hartley crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

