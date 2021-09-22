Two men convicted in 2016 death of federal witness in Arkansas

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two men have been convicted of conspiring to kill a federal witness in Arkansas in 2016.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that jurors deliberated for about 6 1/2 hours before delivering their verdicts Tuesday against 37-year-old Donald Smith, of Malvern, and 38-year-old Samuel Sherman, of Batesville in the shooting death of 44-year-old Suzen Cooper.

Prosecutors alleged that Smith, Sherman and Suzen Cooper’s former sister-in-law conspired to sell methamphetamine and cocaine and that Cooper was a confidential informant who had purchased meth from Sherman.

The two men face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests