Two men convicted in 2016 death of federal witness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two men have been convicted of conspiring to kill a federal witness in Arkansas in 2016.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that jurors deliberated for about 6 1/2 hours before delivering their verdicts Tuesday against 37-year-old Donald Smith, of Malvern, and 38-year-old Samuel Sherman, of Batesville in the shooting death of 44-year-old Suzen Cooper.

Prosecutors alleged that Smith, Sherman and Suzen Cooper’s former sister-in-law conspired to sell methamphetamine and cocaine and that Cooper was a confidential informant who had purchased meth from Sherman.

The two men face up to life in prison.