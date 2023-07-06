MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped the jail in St. Francis County, Arkansas.

The Forrest City Police Department said Justin Williams and Jerry Reyes escaped the St. Francis County Jail on Monday but did not release any further details about the escape.

If you know where Justin Williams and Jerry Reyes are, call the Forrest City Police Department at 870-633-3434 or the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.

