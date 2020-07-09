Two injured in fire at Tyson Foods plant in Nashville, Ark.

UPDATE:

NASHVILLE, Ark.- The Nashville Mayor says two employees were airlifted to Little Rock for serious burn injuries.

The two employees are expected to recover.

Emergency crews say the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Thursday in an exterior part of the building.

Tyson Foods released the following statement Thursday morning about the fire:

We’re investigating a fire that happened in part of our Nashville, Arkansas plant. Unfortunately, two of our team members have been injured and are receiving medical attention. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and first responders, who quickly put the fire out and helped our team members. The fire was limited to detached building, so the main section of the plant was not impacted. Because we’re still assessing the situation, the further processing part of our operation will not run today Statement from Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods released a statement saying the fire was in a detached building that did not impact the main section of the plant.

Tyson’s Human Resource Manager posted on Facebook saying the cook room, the facility used to make chicken nuggets, will be closed for first and second shifts.

“We found that the broiler room was fully involved,” says Chief Justin Thornton with the Nashville Arkansas Fire Department. “The broiler room is approximately 100 feet away from the main plant. It is not connected to the plant. It is its own separate building. That was the only thing that was on fire.”

Chief Thornton says there were four additional fire departments called to the scene and the fire was put out by 3:40 a.m.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NASHVILLE, Ark.- Tyson officials say two of their workers are injured after a fire at the Tyson Foods plant in Nashville Thursday morning.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a fire broke out at the plant around 3 a.m.

Tyson Foods released the following statement Thursday morning about the fire:

Tyson Foods HR Manager Tem Gunter posted a message on his Facebook page saying, “Tyson Foods Nashville will not run the cookroom July 9 1st or 2nd shift. Sanitation will operate on normal schedule.

Evis and Debone will operate on their normal schedule.”

