Two found dead in burning Blytheville home

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Two people have died after an early morning Blytheville house fire on Thursday.

According to investigators, Blytheville Firefighters responded to the blaze around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of South Lilly Street but found the two-story home fully engulfed.

The bodies of 37-year-old Travis Armstrong and 49-year-old Sandra Hopkins have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation concerning their deaths and the cause of the fire are ongoing.