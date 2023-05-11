Two Arkansas companies, Baptist Health and J.B. Hunt, have been named to Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.”

Arkansas-based Baptist Health and J.B. Hunt have been named to Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023” list.

Newsweek worked with data firm Plant-A Insights in developing the list by surveying 37,000 female employees across 224,000 companies. The firms were two of the 600 companies placed on the list.

Officials with Baptist said the organization had increased the number of women serving in vice president or above roles by 375% in the past nine years. Leadership has grown to be more representative of the employee population with 51% of the leadership team of directors and above being women.

Officials with J.B. Hunt said that the organization created an inclusion office in 2021 and followed up with an inclusion council in 2022. This was among multiple programs and initiatives to advance the company’s workplace environment.

J.B. Hunt president Shelley Simpson said the inclusive environment enhances the company’s product.

“It all begins with taking care of our people,” Simpson said. “Our workplace culture empowers our people to bring their best selves to work each and every day, and these recognitions reflect the progress we’ve made in creating an environment that welcomes inclusion, celebrates diversity and encourages innovation, leading to exceptional customer value.”

Baptist Health chief human resources officer Cathy Dickinson said being named to the Newsweek list reflects the organization’s culture.

“We are thrilled to be honored as a supportive environment where women within our healing ministry can thrive,” Dickinson said. “Women, who make up 77% of our workforce at Baptist Health, bring a unique perspective and their talents are invaluable.”

Baptist Health includes 11 hospitals, urgent care centers, a senior living community, over 100 primary and specialty care clinics, a college with studies in nursing and allied health, a graduate residency program, and virtual care programs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides supply chain solutions throughout North America. It has over 33,000 employees.