Truck hauling cattle overturns on I-40 near Ozark

Semi truck hauling 65 cows overturns on I-40 near Ozark, AR. killing several and nearly a dozen found running around the interstate. | Courtesy: Franklin County Emergency Management

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-story tractor-trailer hauling cattle overturned on Interstate 40 near Ozark overnight Wednesday.

The truck was hauling around 65 cows when it crashed at around 2 a.m., and over a dozen cattle were thrown from the vehicle. The cows were later found running around the interstate.

According to Franklin County Emergency Manager Rick Covert, the driver of the truck is okay, but some of the cows died in the accident.

The interstate was closed for nearly three hours as authorities dealt with the incident, reopening at around 5:16 a.m.

Agencies assisting with the response included Ozark Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Franklin County Emergency Management.