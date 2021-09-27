Troopers: Ouachita County deputy tracks domestic disturbance suspect into brush, shoots him

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. – State investigators say a man was shot and wounded after aiming a shotgun at a deputy during a domestic disturbance in the overnight hours Sunday in Ouachita County.

According to the Arkansas State Police, two deputies from the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Arkansas Highway 376, just south of Camden to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

State police said that the deputies arrived at the scene and began searching the woods for one of the residents of the home, later identified as 47-year-old John Wesley Williams, who ran into the brush.

The deputies said that as they moved closer, Williams fired a shotgun into the air two times. Investigators said the deputies spotted Williams in a thick brush stand and ordered him to drop the weapon.

Williams ignored that command, the investigators said, instead pointing the gun at one of the deputies, who then fired his gun and hit Williams.

Troopers said Williams was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting and will share their findings with the Ouachita County prosecuting attorney, who will decide if the use of force by the deputy was consistent with state law.