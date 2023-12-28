CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The status hearing and jury trial for a man beaten by Crawford County deputies have been delayed again.

Randal Worcester, 28, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, is charged with terroristic threatening, battery, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct.

Worcester pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He made headlines in 2022 when video of his arrest went viral. The video showed him being beaten by sheriff’s deputies and a police officer while being handcuffed and was posted to social media.

The status hearing was originally scheduled for December 27 and the trial was set for January 30, 2024.

Both have been continued. The status hearing is now scheduled for June 26, 2024, and the trial date has been set for July 29, 2024.

Court documents say the reason for the postponement is for Worcester to receive “a complete copy of his mental health records.”

This is the fourth time the trial has been continued, according to court documents.