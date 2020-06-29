Traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug charges, Baxter County sheriff says

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- Two people face felony drug charges after the driver of the vehicle they were in committed a traffic violation, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release sent Monday by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a Dodge Ram pickup truck around 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Baxter County Road 57.

Nancy Willett Photo Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Nancy Willett.

According to the sheriff’s office, the license plates on the truck were fictitious and belonged on a 1986 Ford pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office said the passenger of the truck identified himself as Stephen Blair but did not give his correct date of birth.

The deputy was able to compare the name with information previously on file in the detention center’s booking system to get the man’s correct date of birth.

According to the news release, Blair was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Blair was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Willett gave permission for deputies to search the vehicle. According to the news release, deputies found a container with suspected methamphetamine residue. Deputies say various components for a meth lab were found in the truck, including a propane cylinder and two bottles containing a liquid substance labeled as “ACID”. According to deputies, a meth smoking device and $509 was also found in the truck.

According to the news release, Willett was also found to have a meth smoking device under her bra.

Blair, 52, of Mammoth Springs, faces felony manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant out of Fulton County.

Willett, 50, of rural Gassville, faces felony manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

The sheriff’s office says Blair and Willett were given a bond of $15,000 each.

According to the news release, Willett posted bond and will appear in circuit court on July 16.

As of Monday morning, Blair remains in custody and will appear in court this week.