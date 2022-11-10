SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Traffic on Interstate 30 in Saline County is currently snarled due to a pair of vehicle fires.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation as well as fire crews arrived on-scene just after 2:44 p.m. near mile marker 110.1 1 mile west of Haskell to respond to one of the blazes.

The fire impacted all eastbound lanes of traffic.

There was also a vehicle on fire in the westbound lane near mile marker 109.8 that impacted the inside and middle lanes of traffic.

iDrive Arkansas cameras showed that a tractor-trailer was one of the vehicles on fire.

Eastbound traffic is backed up for miles on I-30, traffic in the westbound lanes is backed up to the Benton/Bryant area.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., there was a third vehicle on fire near exit 106 2.5 miles west of Traskwood. The fire was also impacting all eastbound lanes of traffic.

Traffic began being diverted at mile marker 106 to highway 67.

There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to be fully re-opened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.