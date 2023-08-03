NEWPORT, Ark. – Firefighters from across Jackson County are battling a large fire at a tire shop in downtown Newport Thursday afternoon.

According to a city official, the fire started around noon at Farmer’s Tire Mart in the 1500 block of Malcolm Avenue.

Traffic is blocked on Highway 367 as fire crews work to put out the fire.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation also report that all lanes of Arkansas 14 are blocked in all directions.

Authorities have not released any information on possible injuries or a cause for the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.