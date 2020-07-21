Three arrested after manhunt Monday, Baxter County sheriff says

Pictured left to right: Jason Krug, Charles Gamble and Charley Curtis

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- Three people face charges after a manhunt Monday in Baxter County.

According to a news release sent Tuesday from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator and an agent with the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force told the sheriff’s office they were in pursuit of a motorcycle on Reid Lane, which is in the Henderson area.

Jason Krug (Photo Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Jason Krug, 46, of Henderson, was driving the motorcycle and had an outstanding felony bench warrant for drug offenses on a Mountain Home Police Department case.

According to the news release, Krug fled when investigators tried to stop him.

Officials say Krug went down a dirt patch at the end of Reid Lane, then abandoned the motorcycle and ran off.

The canine tracking team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections- North Central Unit in Calico Rock was called to help the search.

The sheriff’s office helicopter was also used in the search.

According to officials, the canine team tracked Krug to a home at the 200 block of Deerfield Lane.

Deputies say they tried to contact Krug at the home, but he did not respond, nor did anyone else inside the home.

The sheriff’s office says they received a search warrant from a circuit judge.

Charley Curtis (Photo Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the news release, Charley Curtis, 25, of Mountain Home, came out of the home and the Special Response Team went into the home.

Officials say Krug was found hiding in a shower.

Charles Gamble (Photo Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Charles Gamble, 41, of Henderson, was also found inside the home.

Krug, Gamble and Curtis were all arrested, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Krug faces several felony charges, including fleeing, possession of controlled substance, possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krug is being held on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in circuit court on July 23.

Gamble faces a felony hindering apprehension or prosecution warrant and a misdemeanor charge.

Officials say Gamble was released after posting a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in circuit court on July 23.

Curtis faces a felony hindering apprehension or prosecution charge.

Curtis is being held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in circuit court on July 23.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Arkansas Department of Corrections – North Central Unit, and the Mountain Home Police Department were all involved in the manhunt.

