Third Arkansan charged in connection with Capitol riots

WASHINGTON D.C. – A Yellville man has been charged with four offenses in relation to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Jon Thomas ‘JT” Mott was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday, May 11, and taken directly to the Sebastian County Jail in Fort Smith. He made his first appearance on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Motts is facing the following charges:

• Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

• Knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds

• Two charges of violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

All four charges carry a penalty of fines and up to six months in prison.

Mott allegedly traveled to Washington, D.C. with another man from Oklahoma who is identified as “Individual 1” in documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

That same individual tagged Mott in a lengthy Facebook post from January 5.

In the Capitol Rotunca, Mott can be seen pouring water into the eyes of another rioter

In the Statement of Facts document, the FBI argues that Mott can be seen on a video, provided by Freedom News, inside the Rotunda area of the Capitol building on the day of the riot.

Mott is believed to the third Arkansan charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Peter Stager of Conway, has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers at the Capitol, and Richard Barnett, the man who put his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and left her an insulting note during the Capitol riot has been released from jail to await further court proceedings from home.