FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Forbes released its yearly “Best Employers by State,” which said only half of workers in the United States are happy with their current jobs.
For Arkansas, 22 employers were listed with eight out of the top 10 being located in-state. Nearly 1,400 employers were included in the list with 200 ranking in more than one state (only employers with more than 500 employees were included in each state’s rankings).
|Rank
|Name
|Number of Employees
|Headquarters Location
|1
|Arkansas Children’s Hospital
|5,205
|Little Rock, Ark.
|2
|Bentonville School District
|1,279
|Bentonville, Ark.
|3
|ArcBest
|15,308
|Fort Smith, Ark.
|4
|St. Bernard’s Healthcare
|N/A
|Jonesboro, Ark.
|5
|Home Instead Senior Care
|6,500
|Omaha, Neb.
|6
|U.S. Department of Defense
|3,400,000
|Arlington County, Va.
|7
|Arvest Bank
|6,000
|Lowell, Ark.
|8
|Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield
|3,200
|Little Rock, Ark.
|9
|University of Arkansas Medical Sciences
|10,000
|Little Rock, Ark.
|10
|Conway Regional Health System
|1,800
|Conway, Ark.
Arkansas Children’s Hospital was also listed in Forbes’ “2023 Best Employers for Diversity”.
To see the full list for Arkansas, visit Forbes.com.