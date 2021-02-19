The city of Sparkman placed under a ‘boil water’ notice

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a ‘Boil Water’ Notice for Sparkman, Arkansas on Friday.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe

for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly

for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

The Notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when 1 set of 3 bacteriological samples

indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is

established throughout the distribution system.