Texarkana crosstown rivalry game canceled due to schedule conflicts and COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The crosstown rivalry game won’t be kicking off this year due to schedule conflicts caused by COVID-19.

Arkansas and Texas High School typicality play each other at the beginning of every season. Head Football Coach Barry Norton, said it won’t be happening this year. The pandemic hasn’t allowed either team to start football practice.

For the Texarkana Arkansas School District, the academic school year is delayed two weeks. Norton said there’s a possibility games and practice will also be delayed.

“We got to get back to school. Hopefully, we can get our kids back to school safely. There’s just a lot of obstacles for educators now all across the country. Football is extremely important to us but the safety of our kids is the most important thing,” said Norton.

Arkansas High School is tentatively scheduled to start practice on Monday, August 3. The first game is August 28th against Paris Texas High School.

