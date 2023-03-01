SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One teen was shot after an officer-involved shooting from the Springdale Police Department Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Captain Jeff Taylor, on March 1 at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to 1115 Eicher Avenue over reports of someone being shot.

The caller reportedly stated that a female was banging on their door saying she had been shot. Police were advised that the suspect was in a blue Chevy Tahoe behind the building.

Upon arrival, officers located the female gunshot victim who had been struck in the arm.

According to the release, officers then located the vehicle in the driveway of 1115 Eicher Avenue with the suspect lying down in the back seat.

Officers then approached the vehicle with one opening the rear passenger side door and began telling the male suspect to show his hands. The release states the suspect had a blanket covering his body and the only thing visible at the time was his head.

The male then began to sit up and as he did, he began to point a pistol at the officer. The officer then reportedly fired his weapon, striking the male in the head.

The release states officers began providing first aid to the victims until paramedics arrived. They were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Police say the identity of the male victim is not being released at this time as he is a minor.

According to the release, the investigation of the use of deadly force by the officer as well as the shooting of the female victim is being handled by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol pending the Washington County Sheriff’s investigation as well as an internal investigation, police say.

The incident remains an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.