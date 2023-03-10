BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teen charged with attempted capital murder and additional crimes has filed a paternity suit in Benton County circuit court, alleging that he is the father of the baby that his teen co-defendant gave birth to last fall.

David Magana and Halee Valdez, who were both 17 years old at the time, were arrested on April 5, 2022, and charged as adults. According to court documents, they arranged a meeting with a victim and Magana allegedly fired multiple shots at him.

On March 29, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., Springdale Police officers were dispatched to the area of Silent Grove and Pump Station for the sound of “seven to nine gunshots.” The victim called Springdale police and told them that Magana had fired at him.

Officers met with the victim and discovered 10 bullet holes in his vehicle. Investigators went to the location of the shooting and collected a total of ten spent shell casings from the parking lot.

On March 8, Magana filed a paternity complaint in the domestic relations division of Benton County circuit court. It states that on or about October 13, 2022, a baby girl was “born out of wedlock to Halee Valdez in Benton County.” It continued by stating that the plaintiff “is believed to be the natural father of said minor child.

The filing asked the court to issue a decree declaring Magana as the father following DNA testing to confirm paternity. It also asked the court to enter an order determining child support, birth and delivery charges and other expenses if the parents are unable to reach an agreement.

The plaintiff also asked for the baby girl’s last name to be changed to “Magana.”

Magana is charged with attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and minor in possession of a handgun, while Valdez is facing one charge of attempted capital murder.

Valdez has a court appearance set for March 13. Magana’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 27. They are both being held in the Benton County jail.