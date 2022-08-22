ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. – Transportation crews and state troopers are responding to the scene of a fiery tanker truck crash on Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas Monday afternoon.

The iDriveArkansas system reported the crash near Mile Marker 245.6, just over a mile north of Madison and east of Forrest City, just after 3:15 p.m.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials report that the truck involved was hauling diesel fuel at the time of the crash. Video obtained by KARK 4 News shows multiple other trucks burning at the scene.

ARDOT is redirecting drivers off the interstate as crews respond to the fire. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the road at Exit 239, while westbound drivers are being told to get off the road at Exit 256.

There is no word from ARDOT or the Arkansas State Police as of 4 p.m. on any injuries to people tied to this crash. There is also no word on what may have caused the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.