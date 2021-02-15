SWEPCO implementing emergency controlled outages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is beginning to temporarily interrupt power to parts of its service territory, including areas of Arkansas, in an emergency procedure prompted by winter weather events, according to a release from the utility company on Monday.

The outages are an effort to reduce the load on the electric system and prevent wider area outages, according to SWEPCO’s release.

There are currently SWEPCO outages reported in Washington (6500+) and Benton Counties (1300+), though it is not clear if these are related to the rotating outages. Areas impacted include parts of Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Fayetteville, Centerton, Bentonville, and Rogers.

As of 12:46 p.m., estimated restore time was 2:30 p.m.

The areas affected by the controlled outages will be rotated so people are not without service for “more than a few hours whenever possible,” the company said.

The amount of time to restore service could be delayed in some cases due to system and weather conditions. According to the release, the temporary outages should not affect “critical public health and public safety facilities.”

SWEPCO customers should be prepared for electric service outages as the winter weather emergency continues in the next few days.

The company asks that those who continue to have service work to conserve energy.

SWEPCO will provide updates through the news media, on SWEPCO.com, and on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages.