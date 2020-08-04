Suspected arson at Union County home prompts residents to be more vigilant

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (8/3/20) — A family in Union County has lost everything in a house fire that is being investigated as a possible arson.

“I’m really sad for the people because they’re nice people and it was a beautiful house,” Janis Moss said. “With this happening close to home, we need to be more vigilant and watch our stuff.”

The David family says they were out of town visiting a sick family member when they received a call about their home engulfed in flames.

A neighbor across the street woke up to what she thought were firecrackers and gunshots going off in her yard around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It is unclear the approximate time the fire started but detectives say when they arrived on scene nothing was salvageable.

The brick structure of the home is now in pieces, one of the cars is a total loss and the time, effort and money put into upgrades are now in vain.

The owners just recently purchased a camper. It hasn’t been registered yet and is already destroyed.

Detectives believe this was no accident.

“Somebody is involved in this and that’s our job now is to try to figure out who that is,” Captain Jeff Stinson said.

Investigators spent the day surveying the property for any evidence that could be used to possibly make an arrest. Items were stolen from the property including a bronze-colored Polaris Ranger that doesn’t have doors attached.

They believe this may be one of the key pieces of evidence that could lead to an arrest.

“Nobody just steals things just to hang on to it so that’s what we’re banking on is someone out in the community noticing and letting us know about,” Captain Stinson said.

The suspected arson has sparked fear in some neighbors’ minds. Moss has been living on Southfield Road since 1983 an has been a victim of crimes but nothing of this magnitude. She is now considering buying surveillance cameras for her home.

If anyone has any information about this case contact Detective Josh Luman at 870-864-1990.

UCSO: Investigating an arson theft in Union County

UNION COUNTRY, Ar. (08/02/2020) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson and theft that happened in the 3800 block of Southfield Road early Sunday morning.

Courtesy: UCSO

Officials got a call at 3 a.m. about a fire at the above address. By the time firefighters got on scene, the home was fully involved and deemed a total loss. There was a standalone garage that was unharmed.

The owners of the home told investigators, there was a gold-colored Polaris Ranger, with the doors removed, missing from the residence as well as a television known to be missing from the surviving garage.

If anyone has any information related to this crime please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.

Courtesy: UCSO

LATEST POSTS: