Suspect being sought after 1 dead, another wounded in Brinkley

BRINKLEY, Ark.- One person is dead, another wounded, after a shooting at a Brinkley home on Thursday.

Officers from the Brinkley Police Department discovered 25-year-old Kaleisha McNeil dead inside a home on East Willow Street at about 5 p.m.

26-year-old Tavious Alexander Palmer was also found at the home and transported to a Memphis hospital and is reported to be in serious condition. Both McNeil and Palmer lived at the home.

Brinkley Police contacted State Police Special Agents who were soon assigned to lead the investigation.

Special Agents collected evidence and soon developed a suspect. They now have a warrant for the arrest of 37-year-old Chadwick Reed, also of Brinkley. Reed is charged with murder, aggravated assault, first-degree battery, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

State Police are currently searching for Reed.

McNeil’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to find the cause of death.

