UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Madison County triple homicide, child abduction

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. – A De Queen man was arrested Tuesday night in Saline County in connection to a triple homicide in Madison County.



Authorities say Hunter Chenoweth, 22, is suspected of killing three people near Wesley in Madison County.



The homicide victims were identified as 51-year-old Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 59-year-old James Stanley McGhee and 26-year-old Cheyene Chenoweth.



Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police, who were called in to lead the case, developed Hunter Chenoweth as a suspect.



Two vehicles that were noted to be at the home prompted a statewide search for Hunter Chenoweth, an unnamed 25-year-old woman from De Queen and a child that was at the residence who was abducted.



State troopers were able to locate a truck abandoned along Interstate 40 near Mayflower in Faulkner County that matched the description of one that was at the home earlier in the day.



Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, state troopers located the second vehicle near Benton traveling westbound on Interstate 30 near Benton.



Troopers stopped the vehicle when Hunter Chenoweth exited the vehicle armed with a rifle and “began verbally provoking the troopers”, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. Other officers were able to move in from behind the gunman and took him into custody.



Officials say the child was found unharmed and the female driver was questioned by state police and released.



Hunter Chenoweth is being held at the Saline County Detention Center while the homicide investigation continues. Formal charges associated with the homicides will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.

Chenoweth will likely be transferred to authorities in Madison County on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

